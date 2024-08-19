Home
DU students celebrate Raksha Bandhan at Jama Masjid, promote communal harmony

PTI
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 10:29 IST

New Delhi: Several students from the Delhi University (DU) celebrated Rakhsha Bandhan by tying rakhi to passersby, including Muslim men, women and children at old Delhi's Jama Masjid on Monday.

The event 'Saampradaayik Sauhard ki Rakhi Baandho' was organised by the members of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, a Delhi University students' body representing the working class and marginalised sections.

The students tied rakhi to burqa-clad women and men wearing the traditional skullcap to spread the message of communal harmony.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.

Published 19 August 2024, 10:29 IST
