DUSU polls: ABVP wins 3 central panel posts, NSUI one

In a post on X, it said, 'Congratulations to Abhi Dahiya for securing victory in the post of Vice President in the Delhi University students' union elections. We would like to thank all the supporters and activists of the NSUI This victory belongs to you. We pledge to keep raising the voice of common students across the nation.' The DUSU elections have always seen a direct fight between the ABVP and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). The ABVP won three of the four seats in the 2019 elections as well.