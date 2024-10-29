ED seeks time to file reply on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's bail plea in Delhi Waqf Board 'money laundering' case

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Tuesday sought time from the Delhi High Court to file a reply regarding AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's bail plea in connection to the Delhi Waqf board money laundering case.</p><p>Khan's lawyer had filed the bail plea before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who had directed the ED to file a reply by October 29.</p><p>"An application for regular bail has been moved on behalf of accused Amanatullah Khan. Copy has been provided to the ED. Let reply be filed. List on October 29, 2024," the judge had said in an order passed on October 21.</p><p>The judge, in the meantime, extended the judicial custody of Khan in the case till November 5.</p><p>The order was passed on a plea moved by the ED, which informed the court that if Khan was released, he could influence witnesses and hamper the investigation.</p><p><br><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>