Ex-AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan come out in support of Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal and Yadav, who were prominent leaders of the Anna Hazare-led 'India Against Corruption' movement of 2011-12, also founded the AAP along with others in 2012. However, amid internal squabbling, many top AAP leaders, including Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, quit the party.

On Kejriwal's arrest, Bhushan claimed that there was "no documentary evidence" with the ED against the chief minister.

"It's astounding that the ED has arrested a chief minister just before the elections after the Model Code of Conduct has come into place, and in a case, where they don't have any documentary evidence to show that he was involved in corruption, where they are relying on a statement of some approver who was the officer of a company. The company that had given electoral bonds to the BJP party which controls the ED," Bhushan said, without taking names.

Targeting the AAP, Mishra said, "It is a joyous day for the people of Delhi. It's a day for justice." It is freedom from the rule of a "corrupt and dishonest" government, Mishra said while talking to PTI.

Talking to PTI at his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra, Hazare said he had warned Kejriwal to stay away from making such a policy. He was arrested because of his own deeds, he said.

"I had told him that our job is not to make excise policy. Even a small child knows that liquor is bad. I had asked him to stay away from this (excise policy) issue. But he went ahead and made the policy,” Hazare said, .

"He got arrested due to his deeds. Had he not done anything, there was no question of his being arrested," Hazare said.

Now, the law will take its course and the government will do the needful, he said.