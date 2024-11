Five held for manufacturing, selling adulterated 'desi ghee' in Delhi-NCR

The accused -- Ritik Khandelwal (24), Sanjay Bansal (48), Rohit Aggarwal (44), Krishan Goyal (32) and Ashwani (32) -- were arrested from Delhi and Jind district in Haryana where the police claimed to have busted a factory and a godown used for manufacturing and storing fake ghee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said.