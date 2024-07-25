FM Sitharaman is no Manmohan or Chidambaram, has no original ideas for Budget: TMC's Sougata Roy

Participating in a debate on the Union Budget, the TMC MP said the Budget for 2024-25 is not for the common man but it is the "Andhra-Bihar" Budget. "She is from our own JNU, but the problem is she is bereft of new ideas", Roy said.