Four of family dead as fire breaks out at home in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar

According to an official, the fire was caused by an inverter, and it spread to an adjacent sofa on the first floor of the building, leading to the four people inhaling smoke.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 03:08 IST
New Delhi: Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their home in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar area, a Delhi Fire Services official said on Tuesday.

He said that the department was informed about the fire around 3.30 am and two fire tenders were sent to the spot.

According to the official, the fire was caused by an inverter, and it spread to an adjacent sofa on the first floor of the building, leading to the four people inhaling smoke.

He said they were rescued by fire services personnel and rushed to the Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Published 25 June 2024, 03:08 IST
