I am proponent of Ayurveda and holistic lifestyle: CJI D Y Chandrachud

Talking to a new agency about the benefits of Yoga and Ayurveda, he said, “I did panchkarma about a year ago and I am looking forward to doing some panchkarma now which is the turn of the season".

About his own schedule, the CJI said, “I woke up this morning at 3.30 to do my Yoga and of course, I follow a vegan diet myself. For the last five months I am completely vegan and I am continuing it. But I try and focus on a holistic pattern of life which begins with what you eat, of course, and what you put into your system.”

He said the Supreme Court has over 2000 staff members and 34 judges who carry a tremendous stress of the daily work.

"I thought it is important that we look at a holistic pattern of living for not just the judges and their immediate families but also the staff members our staff,” he said.

He also extended his gratitude to the AYUSH for extending the facility in the top court.

“I am deeply grateful to all the doctors, to AYUSH. They have a wonderful facility at Saket. But we are bringing this now to the Supreme Court," he said.

The CJI said the facility has been prepared very scientifically, including the treatment rooms and rest rooms which were consistent with the nature of treatment given to patients.

"I am unveiling it to the Supreme Court and through it to the entire nation,” he said.