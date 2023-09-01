Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

IIT Delhi student hangs self in hostel room

Anil Kumar was pursuing B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing (session 2019-2023), and was staying in Vindhyachal Hostel of the institute, a senior police officer said.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 18:22 IST

Follow Us

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday evening, police said.

Anil Kumar was pursuing B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing (session 2019-2023), and was staying in Vindhyachal Hostel of the institute, a senior police officer said.

The matter was reported around 6 pm at Kishangarh Police Station.

According to the institute's rules, Kumar was supposed to vacate the hostel room in June, but since he could not qualify some subjects he was given an extension for six months to clear his subjects, the officer said.

The door was closed from inside and had to be broken open by the fire department.

The dean of students/CMO IIT, chief security officer, crime and forensic teams were present at the time of the breaking of the door.

No foul play has been observed so far. Inquest proceedings are being conducted, police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 18:22 IST)
India NewsSuicideIIT Delhi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT