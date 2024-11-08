Illegal weapons syndicate busted in Delhi, 2 arrested

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted an illegal weapons syndicate and arrested two members of the gang, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Three pistols and 24 live cartridges from the possession of Nadeem and Fazeel who were arrested on Monday from Seelampur area in northeast Delhi, they said.</p>.<p>Police had arrested three other members of the gang in a raid on September 18.</p>.<p>Two of them, Sameer Ahmad and Sahil, disclosed that they procured pistols from Nadeem and Fazeel.</p>.<p>In the September 18 raid, 24-year-old Suhaib (24) was also arrested with one pistol and 55 live cartridges. </p>