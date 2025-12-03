<p><strong>Online platform </strong></p><p>Print.Able, an online platform launched in November 2023, showcases creative work by neurodivergent individuals. Launched with Ajit Chandrasekhar’s write-up ‘Spring in Bangalore’, it has since featured music, art, short films, and also interviews. A six-member team vets all submissions before posting. Visit printable-theblog.blogspot.com or email printable2023@gmail.com</p>.Why Bengaluru is still failing persons with disabilities.<p><strong>Anthem</strong></p><p>‘Chamakta Sitaara’, an anthem released for International Day for Persons with Disabilities, will be launched by From Mug To Mike with IIM Bangalore on December 3 at the campus. Composed by Sunil Koshy with lyrics by Sahil Sultanpuri, it features six singers, including some with disabilities.</p><p>To watch the song, check From Mug to Mike channel on YouTube.</p>