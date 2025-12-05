Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Russian President Putin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 December 2025, 06:33 IST
Vladimir PutinIndo-RussiaIndia and Russia

Follow us on :

Follow Us