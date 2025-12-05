Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Apple App Store Awards: Best apps of 2025

Tiimo mobile app won the top honors. It offers users an impressive visual planner and thoughtfully implemented AI that turns aspirations into actionable next steps.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 06:33 IST
iPhone app of the year: Tiimo wins Apple App Store Award 2025

Tiimo, from tiimo.

Credit: Apple

iPad app of the year: Detail wins Apple App Store Award 2025

Detail, from Detail Technologies B.V.

Credit: Apple

Mac computer app of the year: Essayist wins Apple App Store Award 2025

Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc.

Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro app of the year: Explore POV wins Apple App Store Award 2025

Explore POV, from James Hustler.

Credit: Apple

Apple Watch app of the year: Strava wins Apple App Store Award 2025

Strava, from Strava, Inc.

Credit: Apple

Apple TV app of the year: HBO Max wins Apple App Store Award 2025

HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC.

Credit: Apple

