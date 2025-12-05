iPhone app of the year: Tiimo wins Apple App Store Award 2025
iPad app of the year: Detail wins Apple App Store Award 2025
Detail, from Detail Technologies B.V.
Mac computer app of the year: Essayist wins Apple App Store Award 2025
Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc.
Apple Vision Pro app of the year: Explore POV wins Apple App Store Award 2025
Explore POV, from James Hustler.
Apple Watch app of the year: Strava wins Apple App Store Award 2025
Strava, from Strava, Inc.
Apple TV app of the year: HBO Max wins Apple App Store Award 2025
HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC.
