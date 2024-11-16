JNU to teach Indian knowledge traditions across all disciplines

<p>New Delhi: Students across all disciplines at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including engineering and management, will study traditional Indian knowledge as part of a newly introduced elective course, according to varsity sources.</p>.<p>The course will be offered across all schools and centres, with each department customising the content to suit its specific field.</p>.<p>'Indian Knowledge Traditions' refer to indigenous systems of knowledge developed in India over centuries, covering areas like Vedic sciences, ancient engineering, traditional medicine and philosophical texts.</p>.Air pollution: Haryana govt shuts primary schools, shifts to online classes.<p>The University Grants Commission (UGC) has been advocating for the inclusion of IKT in academic curricula as part of its efforts to acquaint students with India's intellectual heritage and values.</p>.<p>At JNU, engineering students will study traditional practices of engineering, while management students may delve into ancient economic and administrative systems under the new course, the source said.</p>.<p>Schools and centres will design syllabi tailored to their disciplines, ensuring relevance for students across various academic backgrounds, they added.</p>.<p>The university approved the proposal during a meeting last month and has asked all schools to submit their suggestions for finalising the syllabus.</p>.<p>According to sources, the elective may be rolled out from the next academic session and will be available as an optional course alongside students' main fields of study.</p>.<p>These electives will carry academic credits and, as per UGC recommendations, 5 per cent of a student's total credits at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels should be dedicated to IKT courses.</p>.<p>To promote India's traditional knowledge systems, JNU recently also established centres for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist studies on the campus.</p>.<p>JNU has 13 schools, with each housing multiple centres dedicated to specialised academic disciplines. There are 38 centres within these schools. Additionally, the university has set up 8 special centres to further enhance its academic offerings. </p>