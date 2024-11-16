Home
JNU to teach Indian knowledge traditions across all disciplines

The course will be offered across all schools and centres, with each department customising the content to suit its specific field.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 12:49 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 12:49 IST
