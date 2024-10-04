Home
Kalkaji stampede: Temple authority issues directions for checking all electrical points

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Mayank got electrocuted while standing in a queue to enter the temple. This resulted in a stampede in which six people got injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 13:18 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 13:18 IST
