Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | December 28, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 00:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
England fans celebrate after England's Josh Tongue gets the wicket of Usman Khawaja of Australia.

England fans celebrate after England's Josh Tongue gets the wicket of Usman Khawaja of Australia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Former tennis player Rohan Bopanna during his felicitation event titled ‘Legacy of Rohan Bopanna’ by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), in Bengaluru.

Former tennis player Rohan Bopanna during his felicitation event titled ‘Legacy of Rohan Bopanna’ by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People receive free food at a ‘langar’, community kitchen, on the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, at a gurudwara, in Prayagraj.

People receive free food at a ‘langar’, community kitchen, on the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, at a gurudwara, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Protesters wearing orange jumpsuits and holding mock dollar bills take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Protesters wearing orange jumpsuits and holding mock dollar bills take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 00:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us