Kejriwal bungalow renovation row: HC allows PWD officials to raise grievance with CAT

The single judge of the high court had passed the order shielding the six Public Works Department (PWD) officials from coercive action while hearing their petition, filed through senior advocate Mohit Mathur, seeking quashing of the show cause notices issued to them on June 19 by the Special Secretary (Vigilance) on the ground that they were issued by the top officer 'without jurisdiction and competence, with premeditation and with closed mind in complete abuse of the process of law'.