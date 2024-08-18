Kejriwal did as much work in eight years that BJP govts could not do in 20, says AAP's Sisodia

"Arvind Kejriwal is the only chief minister who has brought down electricity bills to zero while electricity is getting expensive in the rest of the world and the country. He created a system of free treatment in government hospitals," Sisodia said.

He also highlighted the various welfare initiatives of the Delhi government.

"The BJP has a problem that Arvind Kejriwal did so much work in his seven-eight years that chief ministers of BJP-ruled states could not do even during their 20 years' rule. There is not a single state in the country where they have made electricity bills zero or improved government schools. That is why these people are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. That is why they put Kejriwal in jail," he alleged.