Kejriwal should take a leaf out of Nitish, Soren’s book

Having realised his folly, Nitish wanted the CM chair back, but Manjhi, by that time, had started asserting himself, and was not ready to play second fiddle to anyone. He even ignored Nitish and JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav's plea to step down. As the situation became messy, the JD (U) Legislature Party meeting was eventually convened where Nitish was elected leader and sworn-in as Bihar CM again in February 2015. Predictably, Manjhi was shown the door, who later formed his own party Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM). That he became a Union minister in June 2024 after being the sole HAM MP from Bihar is altogether a different story.