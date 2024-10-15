Home
Kolkata rape-murder: Probe in case going on with utmost seriousness, CBI tells Supreme Court

The top court observed that the CBI report indicated that the agency was probing the role of other persons as a part of its ongoing investigation and sought a further status report within three weeks.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 12:52 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 12:52 IST
India NewsCBISupreme Court

