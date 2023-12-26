JOIN US
delhi

Labourer killed, another hurt as lift malfunctions in Delhi's Narela

Police said that the dead labourer's body was sent for autopsy while the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 09:38 IST

New Delhi: A labourer was killed, and another suffered injuries in outer Delhi's Narela area after a lift of an under-construction building malfunctioned, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night and the victims are yet to be identified, they said.

A senior police officer said an FIR will be registered after receiving a formal complaint. "An investigation into the matter has been started," the officer said.

The body was sent for autopsy while the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

(Published 26 December 2023, 09:38 IST)
