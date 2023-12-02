Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area, 40 cops deployed among precautionary measures

New Delhi: A leopard has been spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area, a forest department official said on Saturday.
Two trap cages have been set up to capture the big cat, he added.
According to Subodh Kumar, a beat officer from the forest department (Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary), two teams of the department have been deployed.
'We got a call about a leopard that was spotted at night. With the help of the local police, we conducted a search at 9:30 am and spotted the animal near a farmhouse,' Kumar said.
It is a full-grown leopard weighing about 80 to 90 kg, he added.
The forest department has set up two trap cages and instructed people not to gather near those, a police official said.
Two video clips of the leopard have surfaced on the social media, in which the animal could be seen loitering near a farmhouse. In one of the videos, a policeman is seen running, before the leopard jumped from a wall and ran into the jungle.
At least 40 personnel from the forest department and Delhi Police have been deployed in the area, an official said.