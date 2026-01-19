<p>Mysuru: The body of a Range Forest Officer (RFO) of T Narasipur Social Forestry Range, was found in a conservancy behind a private lodge on Mother Teresa Road (BN Road), near the Suburban (KSRTC) Bus Stand, in Mysuru, on Monday.</p><p>The body of Kantaraj Chauhan (32), a native of Indi in Vijayapura district, who had been transferred to T Narasipur just 15 days ago, was found, while his friend Mallanagouda Patil, a native of Gangavathi, who had stayed with him, has gone missing.</p>.BJP condemns threat to woman officer in CM Siddaramaiah's constituency in Mysuru.<p>Police said that Patil had rented a room in the lodge, while Chauhan had joined him on Sunday night. “As the duo had messed up the room, in an inebriated condition, the lodge staff had asked them to vacate the room at 2.30 am. Mallanagouda Patil was not at the scene, even when the body was found,” they said.</p><p>The Lashkar Police in Mysuru city visited the spot and are conducting an investigation. A case of unnatural death has been registered. </p>