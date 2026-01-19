Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Novak Djokovic reaches 100th Australian Open match win in hunt for 25th Grand Slam

The flawless performance means Djokovic has reached a century of match ​wins in three of the four Grand Slams, with 95 at the US Open.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 15:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 15:48 IST
Sports NewsNovak DjokovicTennisAustralian Open

Follow us on :

Follow Us