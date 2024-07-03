Lucknow youth poses as old man to reach Canada using 'donkey route', held at Delhi airport

An elderly man with a white beard and a blue turban, who identified himself as Rashvinder Singh Sahota (67), was standing in the Departure Immigration queue at the Delhi IGI airport on June 19. He was headed to Canada.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the CISF officials sensed something fishy about the man's voice and found his skin too young for his age -- without a single wrinkle.

Upon his arrest, it turned out that the person was Guru Sevak Singh, aged 24, travelling using a fake passport.

His wife, identified as Archana Kaur, tried to flee the spot but was caught later.

The police said that the couple were from Lucknow and had been staying at a hotel in Mahipalpur for a week and a case has been filed against the Guru.

According to the IE report, DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani said, "During the course of investigation in the case, Guru Sevak disclosed that the couple wanted to go to the US to secure a job and a chance at a better livelihood. Guru Sevak had got in touch with an agent, Jagjeet Singh alias Jaggi, through one of his friends. Jagjeet promised to send Guru Sevak and his wife in an illegal manner to the US through Canada via the ‘donkey route’ on the passport of another person in exchange for Rs 60 lakh."