Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Man arrested for fabricating son's TC in Noida to help him get away lightly in rape-murder case

Mohanlal colluded with Nathuram, the principal of a school in the Kanpur Dehat area, to get the fake TC made for his son which showed that he was a juvenile at the time of the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 03:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 03:23 IST
India NewsCrimeNoidaFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us