JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Gokalpuri area

The body of the man identified as Mahir alias Imran was found by a roadside in Bhagirathi Vihar on Wednesday, and had multiple stab wounds, police officials said.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 06:51 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said on Thursday.

The body of the man identified as Mahir alias Imran was found by a roadside in Bhagirathi Vihar on Wednesday night, they said.

Mahir had multiple stab wounds and was lying in a pool of blood, an officer said, adding, a knife was recovered from the spot.

According to police, Mahir, who worked in a flex board shop in central Delhi's Paharganj, had an altercation with one Faizal and his associates, which ended with him being stabbed to death.

"CCTVs in the vicinity are being scanned. Eyewitnesses are being examined. Efforts are being made to trace Faizal," the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 December 2023, 06:51 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi PoliceMurder case

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT