Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Gokalpuri area

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said on Thursday.

The body of the man identified as Mahir alias Imran was found by a roadside in Bhagirathi Vihar on Wednesday night, they said.

Mahir had multiple stab wounds and was lying in a pool of blood, an officer said, adding, a knife was recovered from the spot.

According to police, Mahir, who worked in a flex board shop in central Delhi's Paharganj, had an altercation with one Faizal and his associates, which ended with him being stabbed to death.