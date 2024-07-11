Manish Sisodia Bail Plea Live: Supreme Court to hear matter today
Good morning readers. AAP's Manish Sisodia has now moved the Supreme Court to revive his bail plea in the excise policy case where he was arrested by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. The top court has agreed to hear the matter urgently. The SC had on June 4 junked his bail plea. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Feb 26 and by the ED on March 9. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.
SC to hear Sisodia's plea to revive earlier petition seeking bail today
Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Karol, and Sanjay Kumar will hear the matter
On July 3, a Delhi court extended Sisodia's judicial custody to July 25
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear on July 11 a plea by the AAP and former minister Manish Sisodia to revive an earlier petition seeking bail in Delhi excise policy case that was disposed of by the apex court.
A court on Wednesday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
