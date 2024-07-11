Manish Sisodia Bail Plea Live: Supreme Court to hear matter today

Good morning readers. AAP's Manish Sisodia has now moved the Supreme Court to revive his bail plea in the excise policy case where he was arrested by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. The top court has agreed to hear the matter urgently. The SC had on June 4 junked his bail plea. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Feb 26 and by the ED on March 9. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.