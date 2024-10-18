Minor among 2 killed, 4 injured in house fire in Delhi's Shahdara

<p>New Delhi: A fire broke out at a house in the Shahdara area early Friday in which a 16-year-old boy and her mother died while four of their family members got injured, officials said.</p><p>A call regarding the fire was received at 5:25 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.</p><p>The fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of the four-storey residential building in Bholanath Nagar. The blaze was brought under control in two hours, the official said.</p><p>"The charred bodies of 42-year-old Shilpi Gupta and her son Pranav Gupta were recovered from the house," a police officer said.</p><p>The injured -- Kailash Gupta (72), his wife Bhagwati Gupta (70), their son Manish Gupta (45) and Manish's son Parth (19) -- are undergoing treatment in the GTB hospital, the officer said.</p>.BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla wears gas mask to protest at Delhi's 'Smog Tower' as city's AQI drops to 293. <p>Two minor siblings who were rescued during the firefighting operations were discharged after the treatment, he said.</p><p>Shilpi and Pranav were Manish's wife and son. He is in a critical condition, the officer said.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the woman and her son apparently died due to asphyxia. The forensic team has been called at the spot.</p><p>Manish Kumar, the father of the two children who were rescued, said, "The fire vehicles came late due to which two persons lost their lives.”</p><p>Another neighbour, Shobhit Gupta, said the fire brigades came late because of the vehicles parked in the narrow lanes of Bholanath Nagar.</p><p>"The fire vehicles reached here after 1.5 hours. By then both the floors were engulfed in fire," he told <em>PTI</em> Video.</p><p>The cause of the fire is suspected to be the short circuit but the police are probing the matter.</p>