Minor among 2 killed, 4 injured in house fire in Delhi's Shahdara

The fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of the four-storey residential building in Bholanath Nagar. The blaze was brought under control in two hours, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 07:30 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 07:30 IST
India NewsDelhiFire AccidentShahdara

