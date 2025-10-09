Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Until good education and healthcare is ensured, India can't become 'Vishwaguru': Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal was addressing an event at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 02:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 02:07 IST
India NewsArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us