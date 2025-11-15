Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs against Al-Falah University for forgery and cheating

Earlier, Delhi Police Special Cell had also registered a separate FIR under sections related to criminal conspiracy to probe the larger plot behind the blast.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 13:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 13:42 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceFIRForgery

Follow us on :

Follow Us