Municipal Corporation of Delhi postpones special budget meeting to Saturday

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has postponed to December 9 its special budget meeting scheduled for Friday to table the revised budget estimates for 2023-24 and the budget estimates for 2024-25, according to an official notice.

The notice did not mention any reason for the postponement.

The special budget meeting of the House has been rescheduled for Saturday. It will be held at 2 pm, the notice said.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti was slated to present the revised budget estimates in the special budget meeting at the civic body's headquarters.