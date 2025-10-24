<p>New Delhi: Narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore were seized from the possession of two Indian male passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, the Customs Department said on Friday.</p><p>The men were intercepted after their arrival from Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. X-ray scan of their personal belongings and luggage by customs officials led to the recovery of the contraband, they said.</p><p>On examination of a grey-blue colour trolley bag carried by the passengers, four polythene pouches containing a green narcotic substance, suspected to be ganja (marijuana), weighing 7,213 grams (net weight) were found, the Customs said in a post on X.</p>.Second international airport near Bengaluru city, AAI report soon: Minister M B Patil.<p>"When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to be ganja/marijuana," it said, adding, the value of seized substance is approximately Rs 7.21 crore.</p><p>Both the passengers were arrested, they added.</p>