Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minister.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 03:44 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday, marking the beginning of the day of his swearing-in ceremony with tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minister.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer him and his Council of Ministers oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Several allies such as the TDP, JD(U) and Shiv Sena are likely to be represented in the coalition government.

Published 09 June 2024, 03:44 IST
