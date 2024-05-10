'Need support of 140 crore people to save country from dictatorship': Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar jail

The chief minister sought the blessings of his parents and hugged them. His mother garlanded him and applied 'tilak' on his forehead.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence, Kejriwal announced that he would participate in a roadshow likely to be held on Saturday in South Delhi's Mehrauli area.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Court because of which I have found an opportunity to campaign for the elections. Our country is 4,000 years old but it has never accepted anyone who has tried to impose a dictatorship," he told them.

The country is passing through a phase of dictatorship, the Delhi chief minister alleged and said, "I am fighting against it with all my might... But 140 crore people need to come together to defeat it. I want to appeal to people that we have to save the country together."

Kejriwal also thanked people with folded hands and waved at them as they raised slogans of 'Dekho Dekho Kaun Aaya, Sher Aaya Sher Aaya'.

Bharadwaj said the AAP chief's interim bail after 40 days is no less than a miracle. "His release will pave the way for big changes in the country," the Delhi minister added.

Senior AAP leader Atishi, who too is a minister in the city government, described the top court's decision as a victory for truth and democracy.

"I want to appeal to people that this is the last chance to save democracy through the power of vote and replace dictatorship in the country," she said.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. Dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate."