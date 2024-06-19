Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

NEET exam row: AAP's youth wing protests outside Dharmendra Pradhan's residence

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha who led the protest said, 'We demand that the probe in the NEET exam matter be carried out in a time-bound manner and under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge'.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 09:19 IST
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The youth wing of the AAP protested outside Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence here on Wednesday, demanding the cancellation of the NEET exam following alleged irregularities.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha led the protest.

"Due to the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, the students have been affected. We demand that the probe in the NEET exam matter be carried out in a time-bound manner and under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge," he said.

Jha also said that the exam should be cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2024, 09:19 IST
India NewsEducationAAPSupreme Court of IndiaIndian PoliticsNEETDharmendra PradhanAam Admi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT