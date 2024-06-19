NHRC notice to health ministry, AIIMS-Delhi over long delay in cardiac issue-related surgery of a boy

The NHRC said it is aware of the "constraints faced by public hospitals" across the country but it is still "painful to know that the young boy from Bihar has been waiting for cardiac surgery for about the last six years despite his poor health condition. This is indeed a matter of deep concern."

The NHRC has issued notices to notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the director of AIIMS-Delhi, seeking a detailed report within one week, including the present health status of the boy and a scheduled date of his cardiac surgery reportedly required and advised by the AIIMS's doctors, the statement said.