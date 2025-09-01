Menu
Nitish Katara murder: SC extends interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav

Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in jail, also sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange for Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 07:52 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 07:52 IST
