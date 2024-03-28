No change of guard ceremony on March 30 due to Bharat Ratna ceremony: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: There will be no change of guard ceremony on March 30 due to the Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place this Saturday (March 30, 2024) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony," said the statement issued by the President's office.