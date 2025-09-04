Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat govt to soon table 'Jan Vishwas Bill' to decriminalise minor offences

According to the bill, the fear of imprisonment for minor offences is a major factor hampering the growth of the business ecosystem and individual confidence.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 05:11 IST
India NewsGujarat

Follow us on :

Follow Us