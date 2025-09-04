<p>Sultanpur: A Dalit youth was found dead with his throat slit here on Thursday morning, police said.</p><p>The victim, identified as Mahesh Kumar (35), a resident of Kindipur village, had been missing since Wednesday evening.</p><p>His body was recovered behind a liquor shop in Kindipur market, creating panic in the locality, officials said.</p>.UP wife thrashes husband after he fails to bring samosas for her; FIR with 'Attempt to murder' charge registered.<p>According to police, Kumar’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.</p><p>Circle Officer, Abdus Salam, said the body had been sent for post-mortem and a team had been formed to investigate the case.</p><p>Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh also visited the spot and reviewed the situation.</p>