Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

No law student be detained from sitting in exams for lack of attendance: Delhi HC

The present petition was initiated by the Supreme Court in September 2016 following the incident but was transferred to the high court in March 2017.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 08:58 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtBCIattendancelaw collegessuo motu

Follow us on :

Follow Us