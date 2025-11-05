'Came to discuss water disputes, no plan to meet party leaders': DK Shivakumar on his Delhi trip

<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has no plan to meet the Congress top brass. </p><p>Shivakumar, who is in the national capital to meet advocates to discuss the inter-state water dispute, told reporters that he has no plan to meet any party leaders as all of them are busy in Bihar assembly elections. </p>.Tunnel road project | 'Answer 10 questions first': Tejasvi Surya's fresh salvo at DK Shivakumar amid row.<p>"I came to meet the advocates to discuss inter-state water disputes. I held a meeting with them on Mekedatu and Krishna water dispute issues. I gave some suggestions. Our Lok Sabha members, mostly BJP leaders should raise the pending irrigation issues with the Centre and get justice to the state," he said. </p><p>To a question on increase in ghee prices by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), he said, "This decision was taken for farmers' benefit. Ultimately we want farmers to get benefit out of it."</p><p>There was a speculation that Shivakumar came to Delhi to meet the party top brass amid rumours of change of leadership in the state. </p>