Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Came to discuss water disputes, no plan to meet party leaders': DK Shivakumar on his Delhi trip

There was a speculation that Shivakumar came to Delhi to meet the party top brass amid rumours of change of leadership in the state.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 15:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 15:44 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiKarnatakaIndian PoliticsDK ShivakumarBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us