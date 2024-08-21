No reel, no rakhi: Woman cancels Raksha Bandhan celebrations after family refuses to make reel with her

How important is it for you to keep up with and take part in the latest trends? It turns out that for this Reddit user's cousin, trends are so important that traditions had to take a backseat.
As is the tradition in large families, the Redditor said that he and his cousins from various part of the country had gathered at a relative's place to celebrate the pious relationship between a brother and sister.
While revelling in the festivities, his cousin sister, who he mentions is 23-year-old, asks the family to make reel on what he calls a "cringe audio".
The user says that he felt awkward and shy about doing so, and refused to participate. His family members shared his sentiment.
Undeterred, the sister tried to persuade her cousins by showing how 6-7 of her friends had made the same short videos with their cousins. But the user maintained that the reel was too "cringe", and so they decided against making the short form content.
Upset over this, his cousin refused to tie him a rakhi, though the user still presented the mandatory gifts that brothers present to sisters on the occasion.
The user then asks the forum whether he was in the wrong in the situation and if reels take such importance in one's life.
The general consensus in the comments on the post was that the user's cousin was immature for doing what she did. One user, u/Slow-Information5817, commented, "Dikhawe ka zamana h bhai ,log dekhne k lie itna nhi taraste jitna log dikhane k lie"(This is an age where everyone wants to show off. People aren't as desperate to see things as they are to show off things).
Another user, u/TheAxiomaticGaming, in contrast to the original poster's situation, described how his sister treated him on the occasion, "Meanwhile my sister was like, "Hn! Idhar aaja jaldi kr(Come her quickly)" tied me a rakhi and treated me with a pizza afterwards and mind you she's 8 all years younger than me..."
User, u/vibingsidd, comforted u/alwayscorrectt and said, "you shouldn't doubt your actions . If you are shy and don't want to , just don't. If she wanna act like a child let her do so . She should understand the importance of this festival , atleast you did what you had to as a brother. But nah don't feel bad for the reel thing"