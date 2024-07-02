Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

No salary, reduced budget for DCW: Swati Maliwal claims Delhi govt 'systematically dismantling' women's panel in letter to Kejriwal

She claimed that during her tenure the DCW was able to successfully handle more than 1.7 lakh complaints from women and children.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 06:29 IST
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 06:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Former Delhi Commission for Women chief and AAP MP Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday listing several challenges that the body is facing because of the current government.

Maliwal has alleged that salaries of DCW officials have not been cleared for six months, its budget has been reduced and its 181 helpline number has been taken over by the government.

Maliwal alleged that the Delhi government is doing this to take out its 'enmity' on women.

She claimed that during her tenure the DCW was able to successfully handle more than 1.7 lakh complaints from women and children.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2024, 06:29 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalSwati MaliwalDelhi Commission for Women

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT