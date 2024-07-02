No salary, reduced budget for DCW: Swati Maliwal claims Delhi govt 'systematically dismantling' women's panel in letter to Kejriwal

Former Delhi Commission for Women chief and AAP MP Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday listing several challenges that the body is facing because of the current government.
Maliwal has alleged that salaries of DCW officials have not been cleared for six months, its budget has been reduced and its 181 helpline number has been taken over by the government.
Maliwal alleged that the Delhi government is doing this to take out its 'enmity' on women.
She claimed that during her tenure the DCW was able to successfully handle more than 1.7 lakh complaints from women and children.
More to follow...
Published 02 July 2024, 06:29 IST