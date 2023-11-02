Not asking for compensation, want justice, says family of Delhi documentary filmmaker killed in accident

Piyush Pal was a brilliant student who studied film-making at a college here, Bose said. "He was earning well and had purchased the motorcycle."

A friend of the deceased said, "The incident took place at about 9.30 pm and people took him to a hospital after half an hour. He could have been saved had he been taken to the hospital on time. But all those who gathered there were busy clicking pictures and making videos of the incident."

According to his family members, Piyush Pal's mobile phone and a Go-Pro camera he used to record video for work are missing.