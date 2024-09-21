NSUI releases manifesto for Delhi University Students' Union polls

Varun Choudhary expressed confidence in the candidates saying, "We are confident that NSUI will secure a 4-0 victory in these elections. Each of our candidates has fought relentlessly for student rights and is deeply connected with the issues faced by the student community. Their commitment and hard work will resonate with the electorate."

The manifesto emphasises a 'student-first' approach, focussing on improving campus facilities, securing fair opportunities for all students, ensuring transparent examinations, and amplifying student voices in the decision-making processes, the statement said.