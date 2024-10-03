Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

One killed, another injured in stabbing after altercation in Delhi

A senior police official said that information was received at Moti Nagar Police Station on Wednesday night about a stabbing incident near the railway line under Shadipur flyover.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 09:00 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us