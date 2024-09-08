Parliament security breach chargesheet: Accused wanted to discredit Indian democracy, get global attention

Outside the Parliament premises around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad -- also sprayed coloured gases from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't be allowed)" Manoranjan, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad were arrested on the same day as they were caught soon after their acts. Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat were arrested on December 15 and 16, respectively. All the accused are lodged in the Tihar jail. They have been booked under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police's anti-terror unit, Special Cell.