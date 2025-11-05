<p>New Delhi: The BJP rebutted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>’s charge of vote theft by saying that it was baseless and Gandhi was taking an “anti-India” act. </p><p>BJP minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiren-rijiju">Kiren Rijiju</a> countered the charge by saying that Gandhi’s press conference itself is a fraudulent act. The BJP accused Gandhi of trying to discredit India’s democratic institutions and undermine the credibility of the Election Commission.</p><p>Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a press conference, said that Gandhi’s press conference itself was a “fraudulent act.” </p>.Rahul Gandhi on 'vote chori' | Brazilian model as voter, CCTV destroyed, lakhs of duplicates: Congress' H-Bomb.<p>“Rahul Gandhi’s statement is not only misleading but also an anti-India act. He is deliberately attempting to create mistrust among voters and weaken faith in the country’s democratic process,” Rijiju said. He added that the Congress leader’s repeated questioning of the electoral system reflected “frustration and political bankruptcy.”</p><p>“India’s electoral process is one of the most transparent and respected in the world. Every time the Congress faces defeat, they blame the system instead of introspecting,” Rijiju said, urging the Congress leader to apologise for “trying to spread misinformation.”</p><p>Gandhi, at his earlier press conference, had alleged that the BJP was “stealing votes” through institutional capture and manipulation of democratic systems, and he alleged that in Haryana, 25 lakh votes were misappropriated. </p>.Brazilian model voted '22 times' to EC destroys CCTV footage: Rahul Gandhi drops 'H' bomb on Haryana. Key takeaways.<p>Rijiju said that during his presser, Gandhi was attempting to “instigate” GenZ voters. “These sort of actions will not succeed in a country like India; India's youngsters are wise enough not to fall for such provocations,” he said. </p><p>He said that during the Haryana polls, Kumari Selja had allegedly said that the Congress will not be able to win because some Haryana Congress leaders wanted the party to lose. </p><p>“Three days ago, a former Congress leader resigned from the party and said the Congress lost the Haryana polls because its leaders were not working and were engaged in ensuring the party's defeat,” Rijiju alleged.</p>